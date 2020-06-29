WELP: Marsai Martin Wipes Tears With $100 Bill After Messy Miserables Shade Her Hair

Hush, messy miserables!

Marsai Martin caught word of some not so subtle shade from BET Awards watchers who made negative comments about her hair. The actress, 15, virtually announced that the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award went to Megan Thee Stallion.

Unfortunately for her, a series of messy miserables made comments about her hair and her teeth (WTF) unabashedly.

Marsai Martin funny as hell, she needed that invisline though, teeth was buck as hell in LITTLE lol — Mik📍 (@__mikkkk) June 29, 2020

That caused the teeny-tiny but talented movie producer to clap back.

“Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards 😉 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) June 29, 2020

She later expounded in an IG video and mockingly wiped her tears with a $100 bill. The entire thing was a succinctly shady, ingenious moment.

“A lot of people have been talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig,” she said. “And they’re talking about my veneers and this don’t look like a veneer to me,” Marsai added while pulling out her removable braces. “It’s hard, it’s difficult but I’m sorry to anyone I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations of how I’m supposed to be and I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have them worry about what my decisions are,” she added while blowing into a $100 bill. “Y’all, we are in quarantine and we got more important things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breyonna Taylor.”

Clap back, Queen!

Some of y’all need to grow up and take notes.

Marsai set the girls straight. She said yall not gonna come for my wig when we got more important things to focus on! Justice for Breonna Taylor! pic.twitter.com/0e7FoS3rDH — Hersheyy (@chocbrownie21) June 29, 2020

What do YOU think about Marsai Martin shutting down people shading her look???