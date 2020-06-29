‘That’s More Racist Than Anything Else’: Anthony Mackie Admits He’s Bothered By Marvel’s Lack Of Diversity Behind-The-Scenes

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had some trouble with their on-screen diversity, but according to Anthony Mackie, things are even worse when it comes to the staff putting things together behind-the-scenes.

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Mackie talked to Daveed Diggs about the need for more diversity in Marvel films.

“What are the ways that you find yourself interacting with the moment?” Diggs asked Mackie about the current Black Lives Matter movement. “I find a lot of my interactions are just trying to make things better in the gigs I have in front of me — how can I affect different kinds of representation? What is the thing you feel compelled to do? What is your participation in this moment?”

In his response, Mackie mentioned the new Disney+ TV series that he’s starring in since taking over for Chris Evans’ Captain America at the end of Avengers: End Game.

“When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I’m the lead,” he explained. “When Snowpiercer came out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.” Mackie continued voicing his frustrations, saying, “We’ve had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore, he produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Because of his gripes with the studio, Mackie explained what changes he would like to see in hiring practices in the future.

“My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job,” Mackie said. “Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”

See what Anthony Mackie had to say in-full along with the rest of his conversation with Daveed Diggs down below: