F**k 12: Detroit Police Seen Plowing Patrol SUV Through A Crowd Of Protesters [Video]

Once again the police have proved to us why we need them defunded, punished, and held accountable for their prolonged abuse of power.

Yesterday, a protest in Southwest Detroit went way left when a police officer was seen plowing his SUV into a crowd of people in a now-viral video. People can be seen scattering and falling to the ground as the large truck lurched forward as if to say “f**k y’all ni**ers”. Two people can be seen trapped on the hood of the SUV and falling off as the cowardly cop sped away.

According to the Detroit Free Press, 24-year-old Jae Bass was one of the men thrown from the hood of the SUV and explained what had happened prior to the violent use of a 5,000-pound vehicle. In his words, Jae says that police tried to block protesters from entering Patton Park. He attempted to lead others past the roadblock when…

“In response to that, he just floored it,” Bass said. “He went super fast. Me and a couple of other organizers that were with me, just went flinging off. We went flying off. He ran over a couple people’s arms, feet. He ran over her phone. I think I was the last person on the car. I was just holding onto the car. I could feel him speeding up and then he did one of these and he flinged me off the car.”

Police are trash and should be forced to shop at Piggly-Wiggly exclusively for all their groceries. Peep the video of the incident below.