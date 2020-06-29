Strap Down Your Protest Wigs: Beyoncé Teases “Black Is King” Visual Album Experience On Disney+

Last night’s star-studded BET Awards show was full of surprises including a Twitter-shattering teaser for Beyoncé‘s upcoming “Black Is King” visual album experience that you can watch (a zillion times) below:

The soon-to-be cultural obsession (written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé) premieres exclusively on Disney+ on July 31st and honors the voyages of Black families, throughout time, in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

Based on music from last year’s Bey-curated “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, the mass media mogul’s latest world-stopper stars the album’s featured artists as well as special guest appearances.

“The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” gushed reps from Disney and Beyoncé’s storied company, Parkwood Entertainment.

This marks Beyoncé’s first Disney+ exclusive that seemingly confirms her rumored $100 million deal with the house of mouse.

beyoncé has a movie coming to disney plus on july 31st 🧐 pic.twitter.com/TSFO5ojDlT — nadirah (@hinadirah) June 28, 2020

Peep some hilarious Twitter excitement over Queen Bey’s upcoming visual album experience “Black Is King” on the flip (and then watch the teaser again).