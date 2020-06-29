Chronic Splits: Dr. Dre’s Wife Files For Divorce After 24 Years And Never Signing A Prenup

According to a TMZ report, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are calling it quits after 24 years of marriage, and it was Nicole who pulled the trigger. The papers, reportedly filed by Young on Monday, cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Nicole, 50, is asking for spousal support in the divorce docs. Sources connected to Nicole say she’s never signed a prenup so splitting things down the middle should be pretty simple. Dre’s net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated at $800 million. Nicole apparently works as a lawyer.

Andre Romelle Young aka Dr. Dre and Nicole Young tied the knot back in 1996. They share two adult children, son Truly and daughter Truice, both of whom are adults. So child support will not be needed. In Dre’s most recent interview with Big Boi, the hip hop mogul mentioned he was looking forward to celebrating his birthday with his wife at home with close friends, so who knows what happened since this day…

‘I decided to just keep it low-key this time — I’m going to have a few friends over and my wife is going to do a crab boil for me. I love crab. We’re just going to kick it, kick it in my backyard.’

According to Daily Mail, in 2014 Dr. Dre purchased a $40 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles previously owned by NFL player Tom Brady, and supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The couple has not addressed the divorce fillings publicly at this time.