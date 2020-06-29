Bye Blue Lives Matter! Celebs Buy Out Slutty Vegan After ATL Restaurant’s Blasted By Bad Reviews

WELP! A gaggle of “Blue Lives Matter’ miscreants must be reeling because an establishment they blasted with poor reviews is thriving in spite of.

As previously reported Pinky Cole who owns Slutty Vegan restaurant, said her establishment would no longer offer free meals to police officers in the wake of recent brutality. She also recently bought Rayshard Brooks’ widow a car, life insurance, and full rides to Clark Atlanta University for her four children.

Slutty Vegan’s decision surrounding the police pissed off members of a local Blue Lives Matter Facebook group and they flooded Slutty Vegan’s YELP page with negative reviews in retaliation.

Luckily for Pinky, when news of the review-bombing took place, supporters fired back and SV was hit with nearly 18K in POSITIVE reviews within 72 hours from people defending the business.

That’s not all, however, SV’s announced that celeb supporters La La, Gabrielle Union, Ludacris, and Chris Paul bought out the restaurant for June 30, 2020. That means the restaurant will have FREE FOOD for the entire city of Atlanta for a day.

The free day of food is from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and SV says that social distancing will be enforced.

If you live in Atlanta and want to give Slutty Vegan a try make sure you get there early—the establishment’s known for having long lines filled with people looking to get “sluttified.”