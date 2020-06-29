Keshia Knight Pulliam Pleads With Judge Not To Toss Her $32K Child Support Case Against Ed Hartwell (Exclusive)

Keshia Knight Pulliam has begged a family court judge not to dismiss her lawsuit against her ex Ed Hartwell over allegedly owing her nearly $32,000 in back child support.

Last month, Hartwell accused Pulliam of failing to properly serve him with her case when she paid a process server to hand him the lawsuit outside a child visitation center where he was spending time with their daughter.

Hartwell claimed that he dodged Pulliam’s service attempt when the server allegedly ambushed him outside of the visitation center. Hartwell said he never accepted the paperwork or even acknowledged the server, and further, personal service isn’t allowed at the visitation center.

But Pulliam said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP that her process server ID’d her ex-husband and left the court papers with him. She said Hartwell knew what the server was there to do and tried to dodge or otherwise ignore service. She said he has failed to refute her contentions about the service and wants the judge to throw out his motion to dismiss.

We exclusively revealed that Pulliam accused her former spouse Hartwell of flouting their court-ordered child support deal, where Hartwell is supposed to pay Pulliam $3,007 a month for their little girl, Ella, who will be three years old this year. Pulliam said Hartwell has been paying less than half the amount, and despite her protestations, he hasn’t paid anything at all for some months, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The mom said that Hartwell’s failure to pay has caused him to accrue a child support debt of $31,647.

The actress and reality star said she’s had enough and wants him fined $5,000 and jailed for three weeks or until he settles his debt to her. Pulliam said Hartwell has shown that he has no regard for court orders or his responsibilities as a dad. She cited a financial affidavit that shows Hartwell makes $9,000 a month from NFL disability, so he has the money to pay, but just isn’t doing it.

Pulliam also accused Hartwell of ignoring a previous court order to shell out more than $8,000 to her for utilities and move out expenses for their former family home, $800 for a paternity test and nearly $5,000 in lawyers fees, according to court docs.

Hartwell and Pulliam were married in 2016 – however, they separated just six months later, with both sides admitting that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” with no chance of reconciliation, their divorce petitions state.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.

Pulliam’s lawyer declined to comment. We’ve reached out to Hartwell’s attorney for comment.