FamilyHustle: Red Pops The Question To Toya Johnson Perfectly With A Sunset View [Video]

This is too beautiful!

Congratulations again to Toya Johnson and her now-fiancee Robert “Red” Rushing. The footage of the moment Red asked Toya to marry him aired on #FamilyHustle last night, and there couldn’t have been a dry eye watching. The moment was perfect as Red treated Toya to a fancy “date” night. They started off on a helicopter ride over the city of Atlanta just as the sun was setting.

Toya and Red complemented each other in all-black attire, admiring the city view from the helicopter until that approached the helipad that had a personalized message for the mother of two, “Toya, will you marry me?”

Red did bend a knee after the chopper landed, telling her exactly why he’s ready to spend eternity together.

The last three years been amazing. I love the person you become, caring for me, loving me. I love the mother you became, sister, cousin, everything. I want you to be my wife. Toya, will you marry me.

Toya and Red welcomed a baby girl, Reign Ryan Rushing in 2018. She is also the mother to 21-year-old Reginae Carter. This will be her 3rd marriage. Congratulations Toya and Red!