Quarantine Glo Up: Home Bawdy’d Teairra Mari Looks The BEST She’s Ever Looked And Here’s PROOF

Teairra Mari looks soooo good at home on the couch these days, who would’ve thought that??? First off, we’d like to congratulate the singer for “finding the best version” of herself, as she puts it in an Instagram caption. She truly glows.

Fans of ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” watched as Teairra sometimes broke down into tears trying to stay happy and sober while she dealt with alcohol addiction in front of millions. After an intervention was staged by her friends and coworkers on LHHH, not a lot has been said about her sober living, but you see the progress Teairra has made.

She shines in photos, even without the glam.

Teairra has an Instagram feed full of fire selfies and empowering affirmations we LOVE to see.

