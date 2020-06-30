The Wyoming Wild Wests Celebrate North’s 7th Birthday With A Festive Family Affair

Kim And Kanye Celebrate North's Birthday With A Wyoming Ranch Party

Imagine being seven-years-old and your family has a party for you on their private ranch, complete with 14 stunning black Freesian horses with long wavy hair and go kart races and a cake shaped like a cowboy hat… Well, North West doesn’t have to imagine. That’s the life she is living. Kim Kardashian West posted photos on her Instagram Monday, including a really precious mother and daughter bonding moment of her and North side by side riding horses as they reached for one another’s hands.

North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠

North wore a green and brown, cow print sleeveless minidress and could be seen in photos playing with her Pomeranian puppies and her friends, including cousin Penelope. Meanwhile her famous mother and father donned full leather outfits to cozy up on bales of hay with her little brother Psalm. Auntie Kourtney also got into the spirit, rocking a white mini dress and knee high boots. Baby Chi even followed the theme, pairing some little brown cowboy boots with her red halter dress.

Happy Sunday

The Wests seemed to have shaken off any troubles that the tabloids were talking about weeks ago.

So blessed and forever grateful 🙏🏼✨

Which “Wyoming” look do you like better on Kim, the maroon-ish leather or the taupe color chaps?

Also, for the folks in the know, how old is appropriate to start teaching kids to ride horses? And how much more expensive are those wavy Freesian horses? Cuz they look expensive as hell and KimYe and them have 14!!!

