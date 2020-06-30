No Brainer: Beaches In Los Angeles Ordered To Close For Fourth Of July Weekend Amid Coronavirus Spike

Many Los Angeles residents are up in arms after the announcement that all LA County beaches, piers, access points and bike paths are going to be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

Oddly enough, the LA County Public Health Department did not announce this step toward stopping the spread in an early afternoon news conference, despite being asked about the matter specifically. Later that same day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed later that day that all county beaches were to be closed Friday through Monday.

Today, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning 7/3/2020 through 7/6/2020. The LHS Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend…https://t.co/N2Mb1ETR2A pic.twitter.com/251bXVSuTP — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 29, 2020

This move comes as COVID-19 cases in LA–and all around the country–are growing to numbers we never saw prior to shutting down the country a few months back. The county’s public health department said in a statement on Monday that the shutting down of beaches is being done to prevent “dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19.” Fireworks will also be prohibited; The sheriff’s department warned of $1,000 fines for trespassing.

Unfortunately for residents in the Los Angeles-area actually trying to follow the rules, many who want to go to the beach for the weekend will probably just visit beaches in nearby counties, which haven’t followed suit in shutting down for the Fourth.