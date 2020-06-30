‘Stick To Soundcloud’: Barbz Clap Back At Trippie Redd For Claiming Nicki Minaj “Fell Off” On IG Live

We already know that Nicki Minaj has one of the most loyal fanbases of all time, and this week, that fact was demonstrated once again after another rapper came for the queen.

During an Instagram live video that surfaced on the internet on Sunday, June 28, Trippie Redd was caught telling his friends that Nicki isn’t doing as good as she used to be.

Trippie Redd says “Nicki Minaj fell off”. He most likely said this cuz she did a song with 6ix9ine… is Trippie speaking faxxxx or fiction?? pic.twitter.com/QBVoACkTK3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 28, 2020

“Nicki Minaj really fell off,” the rapper says as he walks in the background of the IG live video. It’s not clear what prompted Redd to make the comment or whether he knew he was making the comments while being filmed and broadcast live.

Unsurprisingly, the Barbz are not happy with Trippie’s bold statement and were quick to clap back, noting that Nicki has had two songs go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the past couple of weeks alone.

funny how somebody who can’t even chart top 10 on billboard is talking about a real rapper who has 2 number 1s and is breaking more records than you…. stick to soundcloud pic.twitter.com/C3U2A1LiNp — ً (@SL8TUR) June 28, 2020

she literally has a #1 rn — andrew #releasetheayercut (@Quakes_98) June 28, 2020

Trippie redd issue is with 6ix9ine, I honestly don’t know why he’s mentioning Nicki this what I mean when I say niggas is weird. — DCJ (@pssygItters) June 28, 2020

As some fans have pointed out, Trippie Redd has had his fair share of issues with Tekashi 6ix9ine in the past, so this comment in Nicki’s direction could simply be a stray bullet, considering her recent collaboration with his rival on “Trollz,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



After being caught talking down about the Queens rapper in the background of a friend’s Instagram Live, Trippie hasn’t commented on the situation in more detail.