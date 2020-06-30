For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kanye West Is Back With “Wash Us In The Blood” Featuring Travis Scott [Video]

On the heels of his big announcement with Gap, Kanye West just dropped a new record with Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared a brand new song called “Wash Us in the Blood,” which comes with a visual directed by one of his previous collaborators, Arthur Jafa. As teased over the past few days, the song is mixed by Dr. Dre and features a verse from Ye’s semi-brother-in-law, Travis Scott. The video opens with protest footage, also showing video clips from Kanye’s 2016 Saint Pablo Tour and his more recent Sunday Service rehearsals.

This track marks Kanye’s first release since his 2019 gospel album, Jesus Is King and his choir’s follow-up, Jesus Is Born. This new song is set to appear on an upcoming album titled God’s Country, which Kanye mentioned in an April 2020 interview with GQ.

While he’s always unpredictable, West’s actions over the past week seem to indicate that an album release is near. On Friday, he returned to Twitter to announce a major 10 year deal with The Gap, later letting fans in on more of what he has planned in the coming days.

YZY GAP BEGINS

MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR

KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI

JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL

YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT

FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA

JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION

WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

Check out the visual for “Wash Us In The Blood” down below: