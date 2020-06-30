“Marriage Boot Camp’s” Hazel E & Fiance DeVon Talk New Baby, Wedding Plans & More (Exclusive)

New parents Hazel E and fiance DeVon Waller have opened up about their baby joy after the family welcomed their daughter, Ava, two weeks ago.

“She’s changed me in so many ways,” Hazel told BOSSIP by phone while she and DeVon nursed her tot. “My love for DeVon has grown and we have a beautiful new life that we created. We are absolutely obsessed with our little family!”

DeVon agreed: “It’s always been something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” DeVon said. “My dreams came true. I prayed to God. We both don’t have kids so it’s a beautiful thing.”

The couple, who star in the new season of “Marriage Boot Camp,” is recuperating from the birth and adjusting to their new normal in Houston because of the coronavirus pandemic but hope to head home to California with their little bundle of joy soon.

But like many new parents know – DeVon and Hazel said they’re still adjusting to the baby’s new routine.

“Sleeping – what’s that?” Hazel joked. “The thing I’m starting to do is nap when she naps. I might take a nap at 2 p.m., but at 2,3,4 a.m. – we’re up!”

DeVon, 26, – who Hazel credited for being a hands-on father – said he was thrilled to enter this new chapter with his wife-to-be.

“Your life does change, but you really want to be a parent,” he said. “We’re excited to grow and go through every journey with her.”

The pair’s new arrival caps a high in their whirlwind relationship, which included a stint on the WeTV show. Hazel said she’d been with DeVon for just six months when they decided to get intensive therapy on “Marriage Boot Camp” out of fear of making mistakes she’d made in previous toxic pairings.

“I had two back to back bad relationships that lasted two years each, which was four years of wasting my time,” Hazel explained. “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to put this relationship to the test. The last thing I needed was a woman my age to be wasting any time.”

Hazel, whose new album, “Empire: Girl Code: Volume Two” is out July 3, said that while working on their relationship wasn’t easy, it was living with other couples that was the hard part. DeVon, meanwhile, said he’s a private person, so he had to get used to opening up in front of others in his first experience on reality TV.

Nevertheless, the couple said that their stint inside the house was a success, and they left the show with tools to protect their relationship.

“Dr. Ish taught us something dope,” Hazel said. “If you have passion, then it’s worth fighting for. Don’t take fighting to mean that you have to end it. When we’re not on the same page, we know we have to figure it out because at the end of the day it’s something that we both want.”

The pair also shared details of their upcoming wedding: Hazel said she wants a “beach vibes location” for their big day this fall – but with plenty of social distancing.

“It will be small and cute,” she said, “but beautiful.”

We wish Hazel E and her family all the best!