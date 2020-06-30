‘Coonery At Its Finest!’ Tina Lawson Calls Out Kentucky AG For Failing To Arrest Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

The spirit of Solange Piaget Knowles JUMPED out…

Auntie Tina Lawson ain’t playin’ when it comes to Breonna Taylor. Like a myriad of citizens and celebs, she’s rightfully frustrated that it been over 100 days since Breonna Taylor was shot eight times in her sleep and the officers involved are STILL free.

With that in mind, Beyonce’s mom called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for failing to bring charges against and arrest Officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

“I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34-year-old black man. We are ASHAMED of you brother!!! Coonery at it ‘s finest! 💔💔” wrote Miss Tina on IG.

Her caption went alongside a pic of Cameron at his engagement party that reportedly took place last weekend.

Ms. Tina’s since amended her caption to say;

“I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34 year old black man. When Breonna’s Mother Tamika asked to speak with him , he had someone else call her. ! “I have no problem with who he marries, that’s not what this post is about. 💔💔 where are their masks ?”

Clearly, somebody called her up and asked her to walk back the coonery comment.

She’s absolutely right though considering that Cameron, a Black Republican, was endorsed by Trump and filed paperwork in January to ensure that Cheeto was officially on Kentucky’s May primary ballot.

According to AG Cameron, Deranged Dorito has “done great things for Kentucky” and will “continue to do so.”

“That they would tell you that they are proud of the work the president is doing, to fight for them, for ordinary Kentucky families, to make sure their interests are being heard in the nation’s capital,” said Cameron.

Honored to have @kyoag in my office as I certified @POTUS for the GOP presidential primary ballot. pic.twitter.com/BsEXBpISGd — KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 9, 2020

He’s not our ally and this is seemingly making the plight for justice for Breonna that much harder.

What do YOU think about Tina Lawson calling out the Kentucky AG???