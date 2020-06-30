Cardi B Responds To Claims She Plagiarized Verses On “Clout” & “Thotiana”
Clapback Cardi: Cardi B Responds To Claims She Plagiarized Her Verses On “Clout” & “Thotiana (Remix)”
Cardi B is being accused of plagiarizing some lyrics for her verses on Offset’s song “Clout” and Blueface’s remix to “Thotiana.”
Rapper Dela Wesst is the one who alleged that the Bronx rapper stole the lyrics from her. She posted a video on Twitter in response to a tweet that Cardi appears to have deleted, which said, “I never wanted to give this girl attention…I don’t like it’s when people try that s**t with a pic of my kid.”
In her video, Wesst accuses Cardi of avoiding the subject and pulling her child into the conversation unnecessarily.
Cardi ended up clapping back at Wesst directly, tweeting, “First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute. You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid.”
Then, she started to map out the timeline of when she wrote the lyrics, claiming that she wrote them before Wesst did.
Wesst fired back once again, writing, “Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet. I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any ‘CLOUTS’ in the verse.”
Which is when Cardi responded, “jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN B***H!”
This back and forth went on for a while, and in the end, Cardi and her fans came to the simple conclusion that the other rapper was clout chasing–especially when one pointed out that Wesst’s follower count had gone up during their online bickering.
Cardi ended her time on Twitter saying, “I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa.”
