Clapback Cardi: Cardi B Responds To Claims She Plagiarized Her Verses On “Clout” & “Thotiana (Remix)”

Cardi B is being accused of plagiarizing some lyrics for her verses on Offset’s song “Clout” and Blueface’s remix to “Thotiana.”

Rapper Dela Wesst is the one who alleged that the Bronx rapper stole the lyrics from her. She posted a video on Twitter in response to a tweet that Cardi appears to have deleted, which said, “I never wanted to give this girl attention…I don’t like it’s when people try that s**t with a pic of my kid.”

In her video, Wesst accuses Cardi of avoiding the subject and pulling her child into the conversation unnecessarily.

@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY. You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, BUT THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?! KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy pic.twitter.com/GzltPldgS8 — delawesst (@delawesst) June 30, 2020

Cardi ended up clapping back at Wesst directly, tweeting, “First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute. You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid.”

Then, she started to map out the timeline of when she wrote the lyrics, claiming that she wrote them before Wesst did.

Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES! https://t.co/gi41fg7NjI pic.twitter.com/SV8W0XC84Y — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020