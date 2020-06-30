BlackGirlMagic: Bozoma Saint John Named Netflix CMO, Company Commits $100 Million Investment Into Black Communities

In bada$$ news…

A former Uber and Apple exec has a shiny new gig.

Bozoma Saint John, the former head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music who stole the show at Apple’s 2016 streaming service presentation before becoming Uber’s Chief Branding Officer, has a new role.

Netflix has appointed Bozoma a.k.a “Boz” to be its new Chief Marketing Officer after leaving Endeavor, where she has served as CMO since 2018. Deadline reports that Bozoma will replace Jackie Lee-Joe, who held the position, is leaving the company for personal reasons. She has been in Australia with her family since the start of the pandemic.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to Deadline in a statement. “As we bring more great stories to our members around the world, she’ll define and lead our next exciting phase of creativity and connection with consumers.”

“I’m thrilled to join Netflix, especially at a time when storytelling is critical to our global, societal well-being,” Bozoma told Deadline in a statement. “I feel honored to contribute my experience to an already dynamic legacy, and to continue driving engagement in the future.”

Bozoma also made the announcement official on social media.

#WATCHmework has taken on a whole new meaning…. I’m so honored, excited and ready!!! LET’S GO TEAM NETFLIX!!! I pic.twitter.com/sN8o1BY6jT — Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) June 30, 2020

One thing about Bozoma Saint John—sis is gonna GET a job, okay?

Bozoma previously served as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Beats and the Director of Global and Music Entertainment at Pepsi.

Congrats to her!

In addition to onboarding Bozoma, Netflix is announcing a $100 million commitment to support Black communities in the U.S. CNBC reports that $25 million is already being moved to a new fund called the Black Economic Development Initiative, investing in “Black financial institutions serving low and moderate-income communities and Black community development corporations in the U.S.,” the company said. It added $10 million will go to Hope Credit Union to fuel economic opportunity in underserved communities across the Deep South.

The move comes after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, donated $120 million to historically Black colleges and universities.

Shoutout to Netflix for once again doing it BIG.