Funniest, Wildest & MESSIEST Reactions To August Alsina Confirming His Cheek-Clapping Canoodleship With Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will tried to tell y’all but you ain’t listen pic.twitter.com/LQOiejPxeg — Xim 🖖🏾 (@InvadarXim) July 1, 2020

After yearsss of loud whispers about Will & Jada’s open marriage in Hollyweird, newly rainbow swirled R&B crooner August Alsina revealed that he fell (and would even DIE) for Jada Pinkett-Smith who seemingly adopted him into the star-studded family during a dark period in his life.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person,” said the imperfect singer in his now viral interview with Angela Yee.

Whew chil-lay, there’s so much to unpack from the deeply revealing interview that dug up the Smith’s not-very-secret shenanigans while stirring up all sorts of hilarious hysteria across the whole entire internet.

me applying for will & jada’s marriage pic.twitter.com/RlgufltgMz — james lately 🅧 (@jameslately) July 1, 2020

