These Happy Drunk Jadakiss Memes Are Absolutely HILARIOUS
It’s been quite the week that started with Queen Bey addressing us lowly lessers for 3 minutes at the socially distanced BET Awards just 24 hours before everything swerved left with August Alsina spilling his spicy somethingship with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Khloe hopping back in Tristan’s klown kar — yea, man…A MESSY DOOZY that continues to fuel hilarious shenanigans across social media.
And, honestly, we needed this break from the pandemic stress that didn’t stop happy drunk Jadakiss from having the time of his life during his entertaining Verzuz battle against Fabolous that gave us one of the funniest viral meme waves of 2020 (so far).
Peep the absolute funniest drunk Jadakiss memes on the flip.
