Yiiiikes: Lili Reinhart Issues An Apology After Posting A Topless Photo With Caption About Breonna Taylor

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize for posting a message demanding justice for Breonna Taylor under an inappropriate photo.

It all started when the actress posted a topless photo of herself onto Instagram, capitalizing on her thirsty followers and sending them all a message loud and clear. In a now-deleted post, Reinhart captioned the photo, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.”

While the idea behind her caption may be well-intentioned, there has been growing concern over the past couple weeks surrounding the fact that Breonna Taylor’s murder has been turned into a meme of sorts. A lot of people are genuinely trying to raise awareness and get her killers convicted, but in the process, the posts about seeking justice for the 26-year-old EMT have become a trendy way to post a selfie but still act like you care about the issues of the world.

STOP USING BREONNA TAYLOR AS SOME TRENDY CAPTION FOR YOUR PHOTOS! pic.twitter.com/v2HZNuShnD — mya 🪐 (@earth2myaa) June 29, 2020

After being chewed out online for how tone-deaf her photo choice and caption was, Lili hopped onto Twitter to issue an apology.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me,” the actress tweeted. “I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.” “I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better,” she continued. “But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”