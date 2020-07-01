Kevin Hart Interviews Russell Wilson About Fatherhood, Marriage & His Legacy As A Quarterback [Video]

The re-opening of America following a months-long coronavirus quarantine didn’t exactly go as planned, and now, after a few states started to ease up restrictions a little too much, things are getting worse than they ever were before Stay-at-Home orders were put in place. As the number of positive cases steadily rises throughout the country, it seems like we might have to shut down all over again, meaning starting from square one and going back to a routine of home, grocery store, repeat.

With this in mind, it’s important to find some entertainment that can take your mind off things during such a heavy time. Of course, the all the entertainers we know and love are also staying to themselves, but the use of video chats and zoom calls throughout this entire situation has created a whole new genre of content over the past couple months.

In the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s popular Cold As Balls series, the comedian replaces his usual ice baths with “Cold Calls” to his celebrity friends. This time around, he talks to Seattle Seahawk’s QB Russell Wilson. The two talk about trashing the Eagles, fatherhood and marriage, and being the most athletic short guy on the call.

Check out the final episode of Cold As Balls : Cold Calls down below.