Locked Up: Nigerian Instagram Star “Ray Hushpuppi” Arrested For $431 Million Cyber Scam

A Nigerian man named Ramon Olorunwa Abbas a.k.a. “Ray Hushpuppi” appeared in a federal court in Chicago on Friday, which is a sharp 180-degree turn from his lavish Instagram lifestyle that shows him hopping from Wraith to private jets hitting various cities across the world. Of course, while he does it, he is dripped from head to toe in designer clothing. His Instagram has over 2.4 Million followers and he claims to be a real estate developer. Federal documents say he allegedly gets his money through cybercrime schemes according to CNN. He’s believed to be one of the leaders of a “global network that uses computer intrusions, business email compromise (BEC) schemes, and money laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars.”

A BEC scheme often involves a hacker who redirects communications of a business email account to others in an attempt to lure them into making a wire transfer.

“This case targets a key player in a large, transnational conspiracy who was living an opulent lifestyle in another country while allegedly providing safe havens for stolen money around the world. As this case demonstrates, my office will continue to hold such criminals accountable, no matter where they live,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. A criminal complaint filed last month alleges that Abbas and an unnamed person conspired to launder funds from a $14.7 million heist of a foreign financial institution in 2019.

Abbas also is accused of conspiring to be part of an attempt to steal $124 million from an English Premier League soccer club. The complaint does not say which team was targeted or if the attempt was successful.

He was arrested in Dubai before, being brought to the States where he will face the court system for due process.

You can see more of Ray Hushpuppi’s lavish lifestyle before his arrest below.