BOSSIPSounds: Davo Unveils His New Tory Lanez Directed Video For “Say Something” [VIDEO]

New music video alert! Davo, the first artist signed to Tory Lanez’s Umbrella label just released visuals for the album’s intoxicating lead single “Say Something.” The song, produced by Beatgodz (Queen Naija, Jojo, Jeezy) is a tribute in theme and tone to Sade. The music video directed & edited by Tory Lanez, finds Davo getting deeply intimate with the woman of his dreams. Check out the video below:

Davo has produced records for Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, Fabulous and more and was featured on the track “Connection” with Paloma Ford off Tory’s album Memories Don’t Die. He also released a music video a few months back for the song “Pull Up” featuring Tory Lanez which received over 1.2 million views on Youtube.

Under the tutelage of Lanez, and with production by Smash David (Big Sean, Khalid), Foreign Tech (Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Post Malone) and Wallis Lane (Trey Songz, Mac Miller) Davo is poised to shake up the music industry with his psychedelic R&B sound on his forthcoming debut album LXD (Live and Dream).

“I make dark, beautiful psychedelic R&B,” he says of his neo genre. “It’s something you can trip out to, but it still has a serenading quality to it.”

Of his close friend Tory Lanez says, “It’s the greatest music I have heard in a long time! A refreshing sound that I never knew an artist could attain. Unique in it’s own right, but still gives you that comfortable feeling of surreal music.”

Other songs on the album include “By The Valley,” the lively “Señorita” featuring Davo’s dad, Junior Marvin on guitars, and “Searching”.

About Davo:

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Davo was raised in a household where music wasn’t just the standard – it was literally a way of life. His father, Junior Marvin, was a member of the legendary reggae group Bob Marley & The Wailers. While musicality was normalized in Davo’s household, he first began to see artistic self expression in a different light on a routine trip to the local record store where he discovered Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle and he was hooked. Davo continued to cultivate his budding lyrical craft and his penchant for melody while living in Miami. He sat about fine tuning his proficiency on the drums, guitar and piano and as he continued to plot along his trajectory, he would end up befriending a neighborhood kid and future integral figure that shared his love of music: Tory Lanez.

It wasn’t long before Lanez became a regular face in the Marvin household, recording early songs and sketching out musical ideas in the home studio. Davo produced tracks for Lanez’s 2013 popular mixtape Conflicts Of My Soul, he co-wrote “Super Freak,” a track featuring Maybach Music impresario Rick Ross which was featured on Lanez’s 2017 mixtape The New Toronto 2. Davo also co-wrote and was featured alongside Def Jam recording artist Fabolous on “Connection” from Lanez’s 2018 sophomore Interscope album Memories Don’t Die.