Ochocinco Cash: Chad Johnson Personally Giving Away $245K In Stimulus Checks Today To His Followers

“Child, (YES) please!”

Ochocinco doesn’t always make headlines for the right reasons (you know what we mean) but the former footballer’s announcing a charitable plan to personally stimulate the economy in the wake of Deranged Doritio’s deplorably stingy stimulus checks.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson recently announced that he’s giving away $245,000 on Cash App to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also called out the U.S. government’s plan to give Americans a measly $1,200 stimulus check that they proposed should last families three months.

How the fuck are people supposed to stretch $1200 for 3 months❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020

A very valid point, Ochocinco. We all know $1,200 can’t cut it.

With that in mind, Chad announced his own stimulus plan and tweeted a screenshot of his Cash App account loaded with $245,000 ready to go.

“I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games,” said Ochocinco.

I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games ®️ pic.twitter.com/RlEubiPNUu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020

Chad’s keeping true to his promise and announced that today, July 1, he’s blessing people at random via Paypal, Cash App, and Zelle.

If you want some Ochocinco cash, you have until 5 p.m. EST to send him your info.

“Good morning, i f*****g love all of you f***ers & today is July 1st,” the former NFL star Tweeted. “Drop ya cash app, zelle or PayPal, will be “randomly” choosing & blessing folks throughout the day until 5 & that’s on Jesus sandals.”

Good morning, i fucking love all of you fuckers & today is July 1st, drop ya cash app, zelle or PayPal, will be “randomly” choosing & blessing folks throughout the day until 5 & that’s on Jesus sandals 👡 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 1, 2020

Well isn’t that, sweet?

Chad’s already beginning to send out the money as promised and he’s quoting Proverbs 11:25. If you’re a sinner and not as Christianly compliant as us at BOSSIP, allow us to enlighten you on that verse.

Proverbs 11:25 reads;

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Let the church say; “AMEN.”

Are you sending your Cash App to Chad Ochocinco so your account can get stimulated???