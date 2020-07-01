Blessed & Highly Messy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s “Greenleaf” Episode

Me whenever Charity start talking or singing #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/jC7P2DU0NG — Take Out (@tee_to_the) July 1, 2020

We’re only 2 episodes into the final season of “Greenleaf” and things are already swerving left for the messiest church folk on TV who just can’t quit the MESS that continues to slither into every aspect of their scandal-plagued family.

If you’ve been watching since Season 1, you know these two things are true: Charity and Korissa are the absolute WORST with an extremely slim chance of redemption as the popular series comes to an end.

We also have a potential wig-snatcher involving Grace and her son AJ (who miiiight not actually be her son), Jacob’s inevitable divorce from his insufferable wife who’s he’s hated for 4.2 seasons and Bishop’s declining health.

Whew chiiiile, and this only the beginning so you might as well strap down your wigs and get comfortable.

Lady Mae gives the best insults. “If I’d had my way, you’d be sitting under a tree in Potter’s field w a dunce cap on reading a story of your favorite bible character. JUDAS.” #Greenleaf #greenleafown pic.twitter.com/5z2h0rkTOV — Your Legal Soapiness (@Sudsssy) July 1, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to last night’s “Greenleaf” episode on the flip.