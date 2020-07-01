Potomac Pettiness: Here Are The Official #RHOP Season 5 Taglines

Pettiness soon come for a popular Bravo housewives series and the fans can’t wait. While dedicated viewers of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” are anxiously awaiting season 5 that’s been pushed back till August, the franchise has released the ladies’ taglines.

As previously reported this season will feature Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby as well as Cabernet combat costars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Also included will newbie Dr. Wendy Osefo, a highly educated Johns Hopkins professor, proud Nigerian mom, and political commentator.

ET Online got first dibs on the taglines for this season and they absolutely don’t disappoint.

Gizelle Bryant; “I’m still the baddest thing talking and the most anointed one talking.”

Karen Huger; “Honey, the grande dame doesn’t repeat history. She makes it.”

Monique Samuels; “Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn’t have to try me.”

Robyn Dixon; “I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played.”

Ashley Darby; “Now that I have my baby, that’s the only crap I take!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett; “Reading is fundamental and honey, I own the library.”

Wendy Osefo; “The professor has arrived and class is officially in session.”

Whewwwww, chile!

This season we’ll see Ashley Darby’s marriage being tested even after those groping allegations against her husband Michael. In the trailer, Michael seemingly confesses to partying at a strip club before booking a hotel room. As previously reported a video has since surfaced of Michael in a hotel room with a mystery woman, he seemingly says “spank me” while wearing only underwear.

The Grand Dame Karen Huger might be having marriage trouble with her “Black Bill Gates” hubby and Gizelle Bryant’s back booed up with her Pastor ex/alleged “storyline” Jamal Bryant. Robyn and Juan Dixon are back building their relationship after getting re-engaged and of course, there’s the Cabernet combat at a winery between ex-friends Monique and Candiace Dillard.

The two filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense and alleged that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip hence leading to her “defending herself.” In the trailer, a producer’s struggling to hold her back.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s fifth season premieres Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching???