Lights, Camera, Action: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Says #BlackLivesMatter Will Be Painted In Front Of Trump Tower

It’s showtime and the “star” is ready for his big solo number.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced this morning that in a few short days “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on 5th Avenue right in front of Trump Tower. It makes for a nice photo-op and spins on cable news shows we suppose but what else is De Blasio actually doing?

You know we love a good troll as much as the next person and lord knows 53% of white women’s president deserves that and much, much worse but this rings off more like a political stunt than actual support.

Press play on the video below to watch De Blasio explain himself on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier today.

How do you feel about Mayor De Blasio’s lil’ gesture? Hit the comments, we want to hear you.