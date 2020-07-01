D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Rona To Radio Station Staff Prior To Falling Out At Comedy Club [Video]

D.L. Hughley says he has been asymptomatic from coronavirus despite testing positive but he thinks he might be the cause of several members of his staff getting infected.

Hughley tells TMZ that a few days prior to collapsing during his comedy set at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago, he was in Dallas where COVID restrictions are barely-there at best. He returned home to do his radio show and then went to Chicago to perform. Shortly thereafter, he tested positive for the virus, and soon after that his staff at the radio station had all contracted COVID as well.

He’s calling himself “Typhoid Mary”. If you don’t know, look it up. Google’s ya friend, bruh.

Peep the clip below of D.L. talking about how much his medical crisis has opened his eyes.