Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Are Officially Back Blissfully Boo Boo’ed (The Foolville) Up

That D must be tew bomb because Khloe Kardashian keeps letting Tristan Thompson back in her life. We pretty much saw this from a mile away, once Khloe started allowing Tristan to stay with her and True during quarantine it was kind of inevitable he would probably smithereen smash his way through any barriers she’d put up. Now there are reports that Tristan and Khloe are officially giving it another go.

A source tells PEOPLE the two are “giving their relationship another try.”

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the source adds of their 2-year-old daughter.

The news follows Khloe’s recent 36th birthday party, which was attended by Thompson, 29, their daughter True, Khloe’s brother Rob and sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, along with Kris Jenner, Scott Disck, Khloe’s BFF Malika and Tristan’s friend Savas.

Prior to the event Tristan posted a sweet photo of him True and Khloe, expressing his love and appreciation for her.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. “You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Initially the big news about the party was that Rob was back in the mix.

But a second source for PEOPLE says Khloé and Tristan “acted like they were back together” at the party.

The rumor mill was also running amok that the two might have gone so far as to have gotten engaged, because Khloe was photographed wearing a big ol’ ring on her left ring finger.

E! actually shot down the engagement rumors citing a source who said things are “going very well” between the pair, but that they are not engaged.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes,” an insider shared with E! News. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.” Our insider continued, “Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change. She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True.”

Uh Huh… Uh Huh… How long til he makes a fool of her again?