F**k 12: Florida Cop Caught On Camera Sucker Punching A Black Woman During Argument, “You Black But Acting White!”

Another day, another “police officer” abusing their power and assaulting a citizen.

A new viral video is making its rounds through the internet and it is very difficult to watch. In the clip, a Black woman can be seen arguing with the attacker cop seemingly about something that another officer did or said to her.

“You’re black. You’re acting like you’re white but you’re really black. What you gonna do?”

That’s when everything goes left. Again, the video is not bloody, but we recognize that it can be very triggering. Please protect yourself from trauma.

Miami PD director Alfredo Ramirez immediately announced an investigation into the incident and demanded that the officers involved are fired.

I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in (1 of 3)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This will not stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account. (2 of 3)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

I have also just spoken to our State Attorney @KathyFndzRundle and asked that her office immediately become involved in the investigation. (3 of 3) — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

It’s unclear if the cops involved have been actually been fired or if director Ramirez is essentially asking the Mayor or whoever is in charge to fire them. Different cities have a different protocol for who has the power to fire an officer but it’s clear that someone needs to clip these cancerous cops.

There were a million ways this ho-a$$ “man” could have handled this woman. Beyond being unnecessary, against policy, and possibly illegal, there’s no reason that a BLACK cop should be putting his hands on a Black woman like that.