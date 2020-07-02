For Your Viewing Pleasure: G Herbo Taps Previous Collaborator Lil Uzi Vert For A Colorful “Like This” Visual [Video]

G Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert are teaming up once again to drop a music video for their most recent collaboration.

The pair has collaborated with one another multiple times in the past, giving them a proven track record of successful hits together. This time around, the rappers came together to drop a colorful video for “Like This.”

For the unconventional visual, G Herbo and Lil Uzi give fans something interesting to look at at every turn. The infrared treatment on the visual makes everything look vivid, further distorting the scenes with different visual effects that are sure to keep anyone’s attention. The eye-catching scenes in the video include someone riding an ATV with its wheels on fire, women donning Louis Vuitton face coverings and twerking their hearts out, and more post-production effects like bullet holes on the screen.

This visual is just another example of just how far in advance artists shoot their music videos, with more rappers by the day dropping visuals that they shot months ago before COVID-19 shut everything down. Luckily for consumers, that means no shortage (at least for now) of entertainment in the time of corona.

Check out the music video for “Like This” down below: