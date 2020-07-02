“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: Nelly’s Been Missing His Hoop Games During Quarantine, Guess Which Celeb He’s Confident About Beating? [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday! Which means there’s an all new episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition” with Angie Martinez. For tonight’s episode, Angie is joined on Zoom by Nelly and Adrienne Bailon Houghton. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight. Nelly’s quarantining in St. Louis and he says he’s spending all his time in the studio, but he tells Angie Martinez he can’t wait to get back on the b-ball court. Check out the clip below:

Which celebs would you most want to see him hoop it up with? LOL @ them talking about how size matters when mentioning Kevin Hart.

Also — Nelly mentioned he’s not currently quarantining with his boo Shantel — she’s back in Los Angeles. It’s definitely a tough call to make between quarantining in St. Louis where there’s nothing to do but go to the studio, or quarantining in L.A. where everything is still shut down as well. Quarantine can be more fun to do with a boo but as Angie mentioned it’s also one of things where after a while we all start to miss our personal space. Hopefully absence will only make the heart grow fonder in Nelly and Shantel’s case!

We’re looking forward to this new episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition”. It airs tonight, Thursday, July 2 at 10:00pm ET on WeTV.