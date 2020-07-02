Ritz, Please: Michigan Karen Pulls Gun On Black Women Because They Called Her Racist And Stood Near Her Car

Listen, we know that white people aren’t always wrapped too tight when it comes to confrontations with Black people, but this Karen in Michigan was WAY out of pocket.

A viral video of a white woman arguing with two Black women is spreading quickly around the internet this morning. According to The Detroit News, Takelia Hill and her daughter were about to walk into a Chipotle in Orion Township when they noticed The Karen walking out, so they moved aside to allow her to pass. In doing so, The Karen bumped Takelia’s daughter Makayla Green and didn’t acknowledge her foul. When told “excuse you”, The Karen flew into a fit of cursing and whining about “personal space”

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out, and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” said Makayla Green. “She bumped me, and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

Takelia did what any good mother would do and rolled up on The Karen for getting rowdy with her child. The clip begins here with the women arguing and a white man steps out the vehicle to usher The Karen into the car, while asking the women “Who the f**k do you think you are?” As things heat up, either Takelia or Makayla told the woman she was “ignorant” and “racist” to which The Karen replied, “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist … White people aren’t racist … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist.”

Which might *sound* cool, but those words were immediately belied by her actions. As the white people began to pull of, Takelia felt like the driver might hit them as he backed up very close to where they were standing so she slapped the back of the car to alert him.

That’s when THIS happened…

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

There is a longer version of the video that some right-wing defender of Karens posted with a title claiming the 53-percenter was “falsely accused” of being racist. Peep that below.

Police did catch The Karen and arrest her. No word on the exact charges. The Sheriff’s office says they will be holding a press conference today.