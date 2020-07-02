BlackGirlMagic: Tax Box Pro Creator Unnishua Paige Earns $1 Million In Just 4 Months Of Helping Other Black Women Start Their Tax Businesses

Here’s a lil positivity for your day and possibly some motivation to go make some extra quarantine coins! Atlanta based tax professional Unnisha Paige earned her first million dollars during quarantine by expanding her tax business. The tax business owner l takes care of business-owning clients by showing unique tax breaks for entrepreneurs and doing taxes in general and she decided to put together her knowledge in a “box” for women wanting to learn the same skills and service. Unniqua then launched Tax Box Pro, her tax business school in a box, literally.

With Tax Box Pro, Paige has been able to scale her business to over $1,000,000 in just 4 months. Most of her clients are already professionals like lawyers and social workers getting to the extra dollars. Congratulations, Queen!

“I started all of this with $2,000 my freshmen year of college and grew it into a multi-million dollar business. It took me 10 years to get where I am. This is exactly why I started Tax Box Pro, so it would not have to take 10 plus years to make your first million.

Unniqua say her goal is to help as many professionals as she can create another stream of revenue. Good for her! What are some other good side businesses to start during the pandemic?