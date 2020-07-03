Jada Pinkett Smith Announced She's Bringing Herself To The Red Table
Mess-See TV: Jada Pinkett Smith Announced She’s Bringing Herself To The Red Table & Blew Up Twitter
1 of 12
❯
❮
We’re on Day 3 of the deliciously juicy Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alsina saga that somehow grew more legs when the soul-snatching actress announced she’s bringing herself to the Red Table in a genuinely surreal moment predicted by hilarious memes across the internet.
Whether she’s bringing August or Will or neither with her, we not quite sure YET, but her now super viral tweet raised the Red Table bar for the highly anticipated episode while fueling another round of messy shenanigans up, down and through social media.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hilarious over Jada bringing herself to the Red Table on the flip.
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.