Mess-See TV: Jada Pinkett Smith Announced She’s Bringing Herself To The Red Table & Blew Up Twitter

jada and jada at the next red table talk. 😭 https://t.co/3XiMnWFdpy pic.twitter.com/oqk13rLpZU — amorphous (@loneamorphous) July 2, 2020

We’re on Day 3 of the deliciously juicy Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alsina saga that somehow grew more legs when the soul-snatching actress announced she’s bringing herself to the Red Table in a genuinely surreal moment predicted by hilarious memes across the internet.

Whether she’s bringing August or Will or neither with her, we not quite sure YET, but her now super viral tweet raised the Red Table bar for the highly anticipated episode while fueling another round of messy shenanigans up, down and through social media.

Peep the hilarious Twitter hilarious over Jada bringing herself to the Red Table on the flip.