Busy Body: Saweetie Spends 24 Hours With Vogue Detailing Her Daily Routine [Video]

Saweetie is on the come up, enjoying life every step of the way. She’s currently still fresh in everyone’s playlist from the hype of “My Type” to her latest single, “Tap In”. On top of that, her union with Migos rapper Quavo is slowly becoming relationship goals for everyone with him gifting her not one, but two Birkin Bags for her birthday.

As Saweetie preps to become a major player in the rap space, it’s only right we start seeing content featuring her across more channels. Recently, Fuse gave us some content featuring her cooking with her family, and now, we get to see her spend 24 hours with Vogue. In the vlog, she shows us the intricacies of her day from start to finish. With the more strick quarantine restrictions lifted, her day is consisted of prepping for her new album, photoshoots, and typical female rapper routine geared toward success. She also drops a few gems off for us detailing her nightly routine. On top of that, she goes back to the cooking and breaks down her famous seafood pasta recipe that looks delicious after her long day of hard work.

You can watch the entire 24-hour break down below.