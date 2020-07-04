August Alsina Says The Smiths Got Courtesy Call About Interview In Advance
‘No One Was Side Swiped’: August Alsina Says The Smith Family Got Courtesy Calls About His Interview Bombshell In Advance
August Alsina is still facing backlash following his tell-all interview with Angela Yee, where he decided to expand on the details of his previously rumored-about relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, he wants everyone to know that he didn’t just put their business out there without letting the Smith family know first.
The singer took to Instagram days after the conversation was uploaded to write a statement about oppression and fighting different forms of adversity. Though he did not mentioning Jada or her family specifically, it’s pretty obvious that Alsina was referrencing his claims about their relationship throughout his Instagram caption.
“Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that,” he wrote. “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own.”
He continues on, insinuating that the family was notified personally before he posted the interview coming clean about his affair with Jada.
“W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance,” Alsina wrote.
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
This seems to be in response to the Smiths directly, who immediately went into damage control mode once the interview and headlines about Jada’s relationship with August made its way around the tabloids.
Pinkett-Smith’s team initially denied their relationship, calling Alsina’s claims “absolutely not true.” Later on, though, the actress tweeted that “there’s some healing that needs to happen” and revealed that she would be hosting herself on Red Table Talk, which implies that there’s more to the story.
