‘No One Was Side Swiped’: August Alsina Says The Smith Family Got Courtesy Calls About His Interview Bombshell In Advance

August Alsina is still facing backlash following his tell-all interview with Angela Yee, where he decided to expand on the details of his previously rumored-about relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, he wants everyone to know that he didn’t just put their business out there without letting the Smith family know first.

The singer took to Instagram days after the conversation was uploaded to write a statement about oppression and fighting different forms of adversity. Though he did not mentioning Jada or her family specifically, it’s pretty obvious that Alsina was referrencing his claims about their relationship throughout his Instagram caption.

“Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that,” he wrote. “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own.”

He continues on, insinuating that the family was notified personally before he posted the interview coming clean about his affair with Jada.

“W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance,” Alsina wrote.

This seems to be in response to the Smiths directly, who immediately went into damage control mode once the interview and headlines about Jada’s relationship with August made its way around the tabloids.

Pinkett-Smith’s team initially denied their relationship, calling Alsina’s claims “absolutely not true.” Later on, though, the actress tweeted that “there’s some healing that needs to happen” and revealed that she would be hosting herself on Red Table Talk, which implies that there’s more to the story.