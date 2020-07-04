For Your Viewing Pleasure: Seth Rogen Stars Opposite Seth Rogen In The Surprisingly Moving Trailer For ‘An American Pickle’ [Video]

Seth Rogen is known for making movies that will have you laughing your azz off for 90 minutes straight–but that doesn’t mean he can’t have some films in his back pocket that have a lot more substance than *checks notes* Sausage Party.

His next venture is a film for HBO Max titled, An American Pickle, the premise of which sounds just about as ridiculous as you’d expect from the comedy veteran. As described by Rogen himself, fans can look forward to the “classic tale of a guy who falls in a pickle vat and gets brined for 100 years and then wakes up in modern day New York,” which sounds a lot like Captain America, but better.

Post-pickling, Rogen’s character—Herschel Greenbaum—is upset to find out that his only surviving member of his family is his great grandson, Ben, who is also played by Rogen. This film marks the first original feature-length film to be released by the HBO Max and is based on a New Yorker novella from writer Simon Rich.

You really have to watch the trailer to see what this one-of-a-kind film is all about, so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself down below. You can catch An American Pickle exclusively on HBO Max starting on August 6.