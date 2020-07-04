Pathetic: Three Colorado Police Officers Fired Over Taking A Selfie Mocking Elijah McClain’s Death

Three police officers in Colorado have been fired for taking a selfie reenacting the murder of Elijah McClain. Prior to being let go, the Aurora Police Department previously put the officers on paid leave pending an internal investigation.

According to reports from CBS, during a news conference, interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson showed the photos where officers Jaron Jones, Erica Marrer, and Kyle Dittrich demonstrated a carotid hold while smiling near the site of McClain’s memorial. Jones already resigned earlier this week.

“It is a crime against humanity and decency,” Wilson said after announcing their terminations.

McClain was approached by Aurora officers Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema on August 24, 2019 after they received a call about someone wearing a ski mask and flailing his arms. Soon after arriving on the scene, Woodyard placed McClainin in a carotid restraint and held him to the ground for 15 minutes.

To make matters even weirder, the disturbing selfies mocking McClain’s tragic murder were reportedly taken to “cheer everybody up.” Although these officers have been terminated for mocking the incident, the officers involved in McClain’s murder have not been fired or charged.

Absolutely disgusting.