“F*** Lifetime…I Don’t Need It”: Dame Dash Calls Out ‘Racist’ Producer For Trying To Exploit His Story With Aaliyah

Dame Dash has never been one to hold back, and that’s certainly the case following a negative experience with a production company.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram this week to blast Lifetime for allegedly exploiting his story with Aaliyah while filming for eOne’s reality TV series, Growing Up Hip Hop. Dash called out Tara Long— the president of eOne’s unscripted television department—by name as he shared a clip from the set. In the footage, the music mogul can be seen going in on members from the production crew before announcing his decision to quit the show.

“You think you’re going to f***ing exploit me when it comes to Aaliyah?” Dame shouts. “I kept telling Tara to stop.” “This is how I treat racist like Tara long from @eone_tv when she was trying to exploit my story with Aaliyah for @lifetimetv,” Dash wrote in his Instagram caption. “Why is it that the only way a black persons story can only be told on a network only if it goes through a white production company or it won’t get told…let’s get to that…but at the end of the day this is how I been treating racist…luck them out yiur house and do it yourself.”

It’s not exactly clear what Dame is referring to when he claims he’s being exploited, but as Complex points out, this wouldn’t be the first time Lifetime has been accused of using Aaliyah’s story for their own financial gain–like the biopic on the late R&B singer released in 2014 and the more recent Surviving R. Kelly series.