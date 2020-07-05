Young Money Radio: 50 Cent Sends Subliminal Shots At Meek Mill While Talking To Lil Wayne About Hypocritical Rappers

After a recent appearance on Young Money Radio, fans are convinced 50 Cent has some questions for Meek Mill.

During the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s hit radio show, 50 touched on a certain individual in the rap game who he believes has made some hypocritical business dealings. Though he didn’t name any names, the way he described the rapper had some listeners convinced that Meek Mill was actual the subject of his criticism.

“If you said said to me — I’m not going to say who I’m talking about, right,” Fif told Wayne “I’m just gonna say, if you represent prison reform, how do you sign to a correctional officer and you managed by a snitch? Help me, help me with this, man. I just look at certain shit and I go, ‘Wait, how is that?”

Back in 2011, Meek Mill signed to Maybach Music Group, which was founded by former correctional officer Rick Ross. As far as 50’s comments about being “managed by a snitch,” he was likely referring to Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, who reportedly became a cooperating witness for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the 1990s. Meek has been signed to Roc Nation management since 2012.

50 Cent & Lil Wayne sat down to speak on a bunch of topics. Do you think 50 is talking about #Meek ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/1LoKOh6dHI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 4, 2020

Since being sentenced to prison for a parole violation back in 2017, Meek Mill has become an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform. He, like many others, has also been a very harsh critic of Tekashi 6ix9ine for cooperating with authorities during his federal racketeering case, where he snitched on his cohorts in exchange for a much lighter sentence.

Meek hasn’t responded directly to 50’s comments, but he did tweet a link to the Reform Alliance website on Saturday after rumblings of him being called out began to surface.