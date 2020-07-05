Romantic Rap: Cardi B Revives Rasheeda Classic To Create Tantalizing Tik Tok For Hubby Offset

If you happened to forget why we all love Cardi B so much, she dropped a reminder over the weekend. Cardi took to Instagram Saturday to share a video that pretty much tells us all we need to know about why Offset had to marry her.

Cardi captioned the hilarious clip, “B*tch I done did my first TikTok 😂😩😩well my first one was the wrap challenge 😂😂… @offsetyrn zoonotic my get gassed 😂🤣🤣🤣”.

And gassed he undoubtedly had to be, watching Cardi gyrate next to photo after photo of her hip hop hubby.

If you didn’t already know, the song is a Rasheeda classic — and the Atlanta rapper made her way to Cardi’s comments to let her know:

You are absolutely crazyyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️ this 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 made my day!!

Rasheeda’s friend Tiny was also in Cardi’s comments, tagging her friend along with an ” Ayeeeee!! 🙌🏽”

Has there ever been an entertainer who is as much fun as Cardi B? We really don’t think so. Maybe Whitney Houston when she and Bobby were still deeply in love and funny as hell.

We need more Tik Toks from Cardi though. No lie, we watched this one twelve times in a row.

Who is your favorite rapper on Tik Tok?