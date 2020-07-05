200 Members Of Armed Black Militia Group March On Georgia’s KKKonfederate A$$ Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Ga:

A good reminder for @realDonaldTrump deplorable's that those Gun Laws work both ways!#BLACKLIVESMATTER #STONEMOUNTAIN pic.twitter.com/SPllbVlxwk — Randy Howington Extine (@RandyCalypso) July 5, 2020

The NFAC also known as the Not F***ing Around Coalition is staying true to its name and going viral while doing it. The armed predominately black militia group marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park for the July 4th holiday and outright challenged the KKK.

y’all look at themmmm 🥺 they’re in Georgia at the KKK headquarters in Stone Mountain. this wtf i’m talkin bout !!!! pic.twitter.com/18RUsntECq — 𝓳. (@jaorialese) July 4, 2020

Stone Mountain Park is considered the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan and the home to the nation’s largest KKKonfederate monument, a 9-stories high sculpture depicting Confederacy President Jefferson Davis and Southern generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. In 1915 the Klan held its rebirth ceremony atop the mountain with flaming crosses and its a hotbed for rancidly racist Klansmen who STILL hold gatherings there.

With that in mind, the armed group marched on the location to make a statement and invoked their Second Amendment rights.

“I want the heart of the Ku Klux Klan to hear me no matter where the f*** you are,” said an NFAC member in a video. “I’m in your house. Where you at? You made a threat. We don’t threaten.”

Heavily armed black protesters march through Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, Georgia, calling for the removal of a giant rock carving known as Confederate Memorial. A monument that many see as a symbol of racism. pic.twitter.com/NSDpsyIJJZ — RT (@RT_com) July 5, 2020

Stone Mountain State Park officials didn’t interrupt the NFAC and told 11Alive that the group was peaceful, orderly, and escorted by police Saturday.

“It’s a public park, state park, “Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said. “We have these protests on both sides of the issue from time to time. We respect people’s first amendment rights to exercise those rights.” “We understand the sensitivity of the issues here at the park and the dark past so we respect that and allow them to come in,” he said. “As long as it’s peaceful, which it has been, then that’s fine.”

In the midst of other confederate monuments being taken down and removed nationwide, the NFAC is calling for the removal of the Stone Mountain monument.

