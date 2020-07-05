Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 15

“Hi Mr. Smith, I came to take out Jada” pic.twitter.com/h5m65WUc3z — GC Kardel 💨 (@gckardel) July 1, 2020

Back at it again with more hilarious tweets and memes that got us through another wild week dominated by celebrity shenanigans, nationwide protests, white people white people-ing, hookah thirsties risking their life to hit the club and the death of common sense in our crumbling country where selfish ‘adults’ absolutely refuse to wear masks during a global pandemic.

At this point, after 4 months in quarantine, we’re either stressed TF out, struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, fighting to have Breonna Taylor’s killers arrested, canceling famous people every hour, mourning the cancelations of our fave summer events like Essence Fest or marching for justice amidst a pandemic in the latest chapter of the absolute worst year in recent history.

My homie wanna holla atcha. “Which one?” *my homie when I point to him* pic.twitter.com/JR092iCa03 — R’Avion (@icanonlybemekh) June 30, 2020

