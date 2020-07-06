Red Table Lovers: The Complete History Of Will And Jada’s “Open Marriage” Rumors

It’s been one week since August Alsina set the world on fire with a revelation that he and Jada Pinkett Smith had a relationship that came at the blessing of her husband Will Smith. This, as you can imagine, has only reignited the long-standing rumors that Will and Jada have some sort of arrangement or have an “open marriage” or are anything more than a monogamous married couple.

Where did this all come from? Where did it start and how have these rumors persisted? We decided to go through the archives and try to see where the stories came from and Will and Jada’s discussions about open marriage in their own words. Hit the flip to see it all for yourselves…