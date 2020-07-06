Hi Haters: Amara La Negra Removed Her “Party City” Wig And Fans Are Reacting Like THIS

Amara La Negra stripped all the way down for her Instagram page and fans are reacting to her “natural” look.

The reality actress has made huge, curly afro-kinky hair her signature look. It’s the same hair she rocked all four seasons of “Love and Hip Hop Miami” and the subject of her many quarrels over colorism on the show. Former cast member Veronica Vega referred to Amara’s hair as a “Party City Wig” during their beef, but Amara never winced at the accusation.

Fans often wondered if Amara’s locks were “real” and now she’s confirming that they’re not. But don’t get it twisted, she’s not fretting at all. Amara proudly serves a clean face and her real hair slicked back off her forehead with the caption “Clean face, this is me”.

Were you expecting Amara to look like this under her wig?

Some fans are genuinely shocked that the afro was not Amara’s hair, writing comments like, “is this shrinkage because…i thought -nvm.” Others are distracted by her “clean face” claim — “Clean face full of makeup. That’s anything but natural lol.”

LHH’s Amara La Negra without the wigfro pic.twitter.com/CdG4C0YXRF — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 5, 2020

In general, however, Amara is getting lots of compliments on her hair and face in the comments. Is Amara’s natural look that much of a shocker to YOU?