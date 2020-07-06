Breaking: Rickey Smiley Reveals Teen Daughter Was Shot Three Times, “I’m So Angry Right Now”

Prayers up for Aaryn Smiley, 19, the youngest daughter of popular radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley after being shot three times senselessly in Houston. Rickey Smiley fought back tears as he revealed this morning on his morning show that he had just found out a few hours earlier that his daughter was shot while she was waiting for food at a Whataburger location in Houston.

“My youngest daughter was shot last night. Aaryn, she in the hospital right now. That’s why I can’t have focus — I’m just so angry right now,” said the host on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Rickey says his daughter is in a Houston hospital, awaiting surgery. Meanwhile, he’s being patient for flights to open up as many were overbooked because of COVID. He does plan to drive from Dallas to Houston after taking the first flight out. The frustrated radio host went on to vent about gun violence in the Black community.

“This is no discredit to Black Lives Matters because I believe that, and I am with that movement but there are some criminals in our community that we need to do something about. The two 8-year-old kids [killed] in Atlanta, the 8-year-old boy in Birmingham…I get the luxury of going to hospital, but just think about all the parents that got to go pick out a casket this morning!” “I just pray,” Smiley said. “I’m sitting up here a gunshot victim myself and I’m still up here fighting and praying for the rights of Black people and all of the parents that had to bury their loved ones due to gun violence in our own community by our own people. Absolutely disgusting.”

We’re praying for Aaryn and the entire Smiley family.