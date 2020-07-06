Birkin Bag Baes: Saweetie And Quavo’s Most Unbearably Cute, Sometimes Sexy PDA Moments

Sweetie and Quavo have been an item for a while now, more than a year, and they have been one of the most unexpected “goal” couples in the game. They don’t really do a lot publicly but when they do it seems to always be either full of love or they’re about to get freaky.

Want to know how it all started?

“At first, he DMed me,” she said in an interview. “You know what, it was weird because his DM went straight to my [inbox.] It went straight in, it didn’t go to the requests.”

Since then Quavo has gotten her all sorts of special gifts like a $75K Icy chain for Christmas last year. For her birthday last week he doubled up on Birkin bags that had her doing this:

Quavo got Saweetie not 1, but 2 Birkin bags for her birthday. I’d drop into the splits too 😩 pic.twitter.com/lgNduRPnFo — Ginika (@ginnnybabyy) July 3, 2020

This set the internet on fire because people love arguing about what celebrities spend money on. We know she was ecstatic and that grin on his face said it all. These two are madly in love and are setting up to be total goals for a lot of people.

