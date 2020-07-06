Whose Mans?! Congressional Candidate Claims Beyoncé Is Faking Being African-American, Is Actually An Italian Woman

In WTF news, a Florida 18th Congressional District hopeful named KW Miller went on what could only be described as a weird drunken rant this past weekend. This rant might go down in history the dumbest hill to risk it all to defend, but we already know how Florida people get down.

Over the weekend, Miller decided to proclaim Beyoncé wasn’t African American and has been faking it all along. Whatever level of “woke” this is has to include liquor or some type of drugs, because no one with a working, sober brain would spend their holiday sending out these types of tweets.

Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

Who is Ann Marie Lastrassi?!

Before you ask, yes, he is a Republican Cheeto fanboy and of course, his rant was trying to channel the same energy as his false idol–however, he missed the mark. To make matters worse, he claims this is some fake deep agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement, which was started way after Beyoncé became a pop culture icon and put on for Texas. He also tries to give a budget education class on meanings to her lyrics.

In the Satanist “Formation” song Beyonce shouts out a “Black Bill Gates in the making”. Consequently, in 2020 we see Black Lives Matter terrorizing the country at the same time as Bill Gates pushes a COVID vaccination. She was getting the ladies in formation 4 years ago. Why? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 5, 2020

His rant then shifts to Patti LaBelle–who is somewhere minding her business (the gall!)–as he claims she is running some covert operation to make Barack Obama president. If that is what she’s doing right now, Ms. Patti would be just like the rest of us in America tired of the s**t show over the past four years.