Sayonara South Beach! Miami-Dade Mayor Shutting Down Restaurants, Gyms & More Amid COVID-19 Spikes

In the wise words of one, Hip-Hop Harry; “WHO’S NEXT?!”

That’s the question that’s being asked after Miami-Dade County’s Mayor announced tougher restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday that restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service and gyms, banquet halls and short-term vacation rentals like those available on Airbnb will be closed, reports ClickOrlando. The new order is set to go into effect Wednesday. Additionally, a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will be enforced (again) for everyone except for essential workers.

“I am continuing to roll back business openings as we continue to see a spike in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests and an uptick in hospitalizations,” wrote Mayor Gimenez in an official statement. I am signing an emergency order that will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals. These closings, among others that will be included in the order, will be effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020. We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives. At this time, I plan to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet.”

The Mayor also implored residents to report violations to 305-4-POLICE and added that a number of young people between the ages of 18-34 amount for COVID-19 spikes since mid-June.

Mayor Gimenez said health officials tracked the increasing numbers to “young people going to congested places — indoors and outside — without taking precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing” at events like graduation parties and gatherings at restaurants that “turned into packed parties.”

Sound familiar, Atlanta?

With the percentage of COVID-19 positive cases growing and an uptick in hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County, I'm continuing to roll back business openings. This will affect restaurants (except for takeout & delivery service), gyms and more: https://t.co/6fcqiYn1Qw @MiamiDadeEM — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 6, 2020

What do YOU think about Miami-Dade’s Mayor tightening restrictions again??? What place do YOU think will see a similar fate???